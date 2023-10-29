The 2017 Tug of War Champs Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua.

This will be the 17th year that Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated has held its annual meeting at Splash Planet.

The AGM is being held in the conference room at 9am on November 25.

Usually, the day begins with inter-marae sports, but this year we decided not to have sports and allow everyone to enjoy the Splash Planet complex together as a whānau.

The day will still feature an inter-marae tug-of-war tournament that will be held on the sandpit. Whānau winners from past years will come to defend their titles.

Waimarama, Tangoio, Korongata, Whiti Te Ra are a few winners from the past, but that’s not to say that we will not have some new strong people come and take it out this year. This day is all about whānau and enjoying a day in the sun with loved ones.

The day begins at 9am with rides starting at 10am. This is to allow whānau to enter the park while other family members can attend the AGM.

SPLASH PLANET WRISTBANDS

This day is exclusive to registered whānau members and their immediate family. Wristbands are $5 each for adults and children 3 years and under are free. To get your wristbands and complimentary $5 food voucher, you need to go to the following places:

· If you live in Heretaunga or Te Whanganui-a-Orotū - come to the Ngāti Kahungunu Office, 304 Fitzroy Ave, Hastings. Phone 0800 524 864. Pay and pick up only. Eftpos or cash payment is available.

· Wairoa, Tamatea, Tamaki-nui-a-Rua and Wairarapa you will need to go to the local offices to pay $5 to receive your band and voucher. If you’re not sure, give us a call at the iwi office. 0800 524 864.

CHANGES AT SPLASH PLANET

There have been some exciting changes at Splash Planet. There is no cooking allowed in the park - so no barbecues - but a picnic lunch is welcome! No takeaways can be brought into the park but the good news is that there will be vendors in the complex where you can buy your lunch and use your $5 voucher. For health and safety reasons Splash Planet has limited the number of people who can fit in the park at one time. Ensure you get your wristbands early to secure your spot in the park.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) INFORMATION

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Annual General Meeting, November 25, 9am, Splash Planet Conference Room, Grove Rd, Hastings

AGENDA

1. Mihimihi

2. Himene

3. Karakia

4. Apologies

5. Maumahara

6. Previous Minutes

7. Chairman’s Report

8. Kahungunu Asset Holding Company Report

9. Audited Financials

10. Re-appoint Auditor

11. Annual Plan 2023-2024

12. General Business

13. Himene

14. Karakia

For more details on the AGM, go to: https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/annual-general-meeting.