Students at Te Kura learning about Para Kore.

Para Kore simply means zero waste, an environment kaupapa focused on wellbeing through our relationship with our surroundings.

We believe that our natural environment provides our physical sustenance as well as being a reminder of tipuna and the spiritual aspect of our existence.

The health of our environment has a direct influence on the health of our people. We are charged to preserve and protect our air, water and lands, and the resources within for the benefit and survival of ourselves and our mokopuna.

Established in 2010, Para Kore Marae Incorporated is a Māori not-for-profit organisation working towards zero waste.

Para Kore facilitates wānanga to educate the community, educational, tertiary, religious and commercial organisations on how to look after our environment, contributing to building Māori power, building a circular economy, increasing biodiversity, supporting climate justice, and regenerating ecosystems.

Jane Morrell, the Kahungunu kaitiaki, has been visiting schools, marae and employment organisations to introduce herself and the Kaupapa of Para Kore to encourage this learning to generate throughout our communities.

To register your interest simply contact Jane – see details below. Once registered and after a presentation she will provide you with a variety of workshop options including:

· Te Orokohanga (a creation story)

· Ngā Rawa Māori (natural resources)

· Te Pūnaha Hoko Mea (system of stuff)

· Te Wehewehe Para (waste check)

· Te Pūnaha Whakahaere Para (the waste hierarchy)

· Composting and Worm-farming

· Maara Raupihi (microgreens)

· Ikura (traditional and waste free menstruation)

· Kope Toitū - cloth nappies (as funding allows)

Jane is excited to be working with William Colenso College, Bridge Pa School, Te Kura Correspondence School and her own marae in Bridge Pa.

“We provide ongoing online and in-person support, resourcing and mentoring to our rōpū,” Jane said.

Para Kore is here for the long haul and will continue to work with you for as long as you need support. They respond to the needs and aspirations of the organisations they come in contact with. Part of the support is providing the organisations with resources.

“Some of the equipment we give to rōpū include crates, wheelie bins, hungry bin worm farms, reusable menstrual products, cloth nappies, water bottles and seeds,” Jane said.

“We also provide online wānanga to the public and we take part in various sector groups, community projects, government working groups and climate and environmental campaigns.”

If you or your community organisation, kura, kōhanga or marae would like to learn more about Para Kore please get in touch with Jane.

You can email her at jane@parakore.maori.nz or go to parakore.maori.nz.



