Thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours, hail across upper North Island today

Motorists are being urged to take care on roads across the upper North Island this afternoon and evening, amid potentially severe thunderstorms that could bring localised downpours reaching up to 45mm/h.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northern regions through to 8pm tonight, with torrential rainfall and hail possible in areas.

In parts of Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty west of Rotorua, there was a high risk of thunderstorm activity – and a moderate risk that they could be severe, with rainfall rates of 25mm/h to 45mm/h.

Across wider affected areas, MetService was giving a moderate risk of thunderstorms from Northland, down to Waitomo and across to the western Bay of Plenty during the afternoon and into the evening.

These storms could come with heavy rain reaching rates of 10mm/h to 25mm/h and hail – and there was also a low risk of small tornadoes or funnel clouds developing, mainly between Northland and Waitomo.

The forecast came as lingering moisture from a slow-moving front combined with daytime heating and cooler temperatures at upper levels over New Zealand.

“Almost the majority of the northern half of the North Island is at risk of seeing some heavier showers today – and it’s all tied up with an old low that’s hanging to the north-east of the country,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Conditions were already very humid in areas – the dew point broke 20C at Auckland Airport today – and direct sunshine this afternoon could cause this surface warmth to rapidly rise up, creating thunderstorm conditions.

Source / MetService

“People will definitely see growing clouds this afternoon, and if they’re unlucky, they might get caught under one of the heavier showers, or potentially even thunderstorms,” Ferris said.

“If that rain is really coming down where you happen to be driving, it’s just about slowing down and taking care.”

Elsewhere, MetService reported a low risk of thunderstorms in other northern areas down to Taumarunui and Taupō, and across to northern Gisborne.

In the South Island, meanwhile, low-level moisture and sea breeze convergences were expected to trigger showers over some inland areas later today.

There was currently a moderate risk of thunderstorms over inland Nelson/Tasman, inland Buller, the Canterbury High Country, eastern Central Otago, eastern Otago and Dunedin.

Those storms could also come with small hail and rainfall rates of up to 25mm/h.

Ferris asked people to keep an eye on forecasts, as meteorologists could elevate current severe thunderstorm watches to warnings if they spotted forming systems on rain radars.