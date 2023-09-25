Thunderbolts and lightning: Caution urged after heavy rain and hail forecast

Hail and thunderstorms may be on their way to the Bay. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the parts of the region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected about the central North Island this afternoon and early evening, an agency spokesperson said.

“These thunderstorms will produce localised heavy rain and hail.”

For southern parts of Gisborne/Tairawhiti (south of Tolaga Bay), northern and central parts of Hawke’s Bay (north of Waipukurau) and the eastern ranges of Taupo (including the Napier-Taupo Road), a few of the thunderstorms could be severe between midday and 7pm today, with localised downpours of 25-40mm/h and hail.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

The thunderstorm activity should die away this evening.