The Whanganui Air Ambulance Trust is having an open day on April 14. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Air Ambulance Trust’s open day on Sunday will honour its female founder, a World War II air auxiliary pilot.

The open day will include a display of air ambulance planes, vintage aircraft and demonstrations by the flight nurse team.

The New Zealand Military Vehicle Club and Royal New Zealand Air Force will also attend.

Air Ambulance Trust chairman Rex McKinnon said the number of flight nurses had grown from a single nurse 27 years ago to a team of 15-20 nurses.

The founder of the Air Ambulance Trust was Trevor Colway - an Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) pilot during World War II.

A WWII Mustang, a locally-owned Spitfire and Tiger Moth will be on display at the Open Day. These types of aircraft were all flown by Colway when she worked as a pilot in England, transporting planes from the factory to operational bases.

McKinnon said a number of female pilots from around the Whanganui area went to war, but it was pretty rare.

“She must have been a very determined person to do what she did.

“They had to be skilled in flying a vast number of different types of aircraft; I think Trevor had flown over 43 different types of aircraft.”

McKinnon said the cost of medical equipment for aircraft was high.

“Anything that goes in an aircraft is horrendously expensive.

“Even little monitors that are half the size of a small television set, you’re probably looking at upwards of $30,000.”

Specialised stretchers that were built overseas to fit the aircraft and had lifesaving functions cost more than $150,000, he said.

The Air Ambulance Trust raises funds for medical equipment while Air Whanganui looks after the aircraft and pilots and assists with medical transfers.

Children will be able to speak to pilots and receive pilots’ wings at the Open Day.

The Whanganui Air Ambulance Trust Open Day is on Sunday, April 14, from 11am to 3pm at Air Whanganui, 23 Airport Rd. Gold coin entry.

A one-way traffic system would be in place from 10am to 4pm from the intersection of Airport Rd and Landguard Rd, Whanganui District Council said in a social media post.

“This means all vehicles using Airport Rd to travel to Whanganui Airport or the immediate area will need to exit via Landguard Rd for the duration of the event.”

