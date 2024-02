Police and fire services attended a three-vehicle crash on SH3 near Turakina this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are attending a three-car crash on the intersection of State Highway 3 and Wanganui Rd in Turakina.

The crash occurred at about 7.30am.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said fire crews were assisting police and ambulance staff with scene protection.

“There were no persons trapped,” she said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.