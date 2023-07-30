Three-vehicle crash blocks busy SH16, major delays expected

Traffic backed up on the Northwestern Motorway after a three-vehicle accident near Western Springs.

A three-vehicle crash has blocked the majority of the Northwestern Motorway near Grey Lynn, just as people flock to the area for the football match at Eden Park.

A police spokesperson said police were responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Northwestern Motorway.

Three lanes are blocked westbound, near the Bond Street overbridge. The injuries of the car occupants are unknown at this stage.

Police are warning motorists there will be extensive delays and advising them to use an alternative route.