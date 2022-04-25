Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm. Photo / NZME

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm. Photo / NZME

Three people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm.

A police spokesperson said earlier five people were involved.

Two St John vehicles attended the incident and transported four people to Waikato hospital.

Of the five people, St John said three have serious injuries, one person has been moderately injured and a fifth person did not sustain any injuries.

SH3 TE KUITI, WAIKATO - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:15PM

The road is now CLOSED from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St. SB detour via Te Kumi Station Rd, Somerville Rd, Tammadge Rd, Esplanade, Jennings St onto Anzac St, Te Kuiti Rd, Lawrence St and back on to SH3, reverse if travelling NB. pic.twitter.com/bBfIndyUkb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 25, 2022

The road from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St is currently closed with diversions in place while emergency services are in attendance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene and motorists should expect delays.