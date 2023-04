Three people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Devon Rd (SH3), near Brixton, New Plymouth.

Police said the incident happened about 1.20pm and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The crash happened between Richmond Rd and Raleigh St, police said.

“Initial indications are that three people have been seriously injured,” police said in a statement.

The road was closed for two hours after the crash, but has since reopened.