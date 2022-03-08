Three researchers receive first Māori Early Career Development in Cancer Research Awards

Helena Abolins-Thompson has been rewarded with the Māori Early Career Development in Cancer Research Scholarship. Video / The Cancer Society of New Zealand

Three researchers are set to be awarded the inaugural Māori Early Career Development in Cancer Research Awards.

The awards are the first offered in collaboration between Hei Āhuru Mōwai (Māori Cancer Research Leadership Group) and Te Kāhui Matepukupuku o Aotearoa (Cancer Society of New Zealand) to address health inequities.

The awards are scholarships worth $160,000 each over three years of full-time study.

Wellingtons Helena Abolins-Thompson (Ngati Toa Rangatira) is one of the three recipients and is committed to maximising Māori health gains.

Abolins-Thompson is studying at Otago University and said she was humbled to be one of the recipients of the cancer research awards.

"This funding is incredibly important to me, and I am so grateful to be a recipient of this scholarship. Having had whānau impacted by cancer myself, the cause is very near and dear to my heart."

Most cancer research has disproportionately focused on non-Māori, but Abolins-Thompson's PhD project uses advanced genetic sequencing technologies on tumour samples from Māori in partnership with local iwi, and patients themselves in collaboration with the Broad Institute in Boston, US.

Another recipient and researcher is Dr Myra Ruka (Raukawa, Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Kuri) who is a clinical haematologist at Waikato Hospital and a PhD student at Auckland University.

Ruka has identified that the health system design is a major contributor to unjust and unfair Māori cancer outcomes.

Her PhD project aims to develop an equity and Tiriti o Waitangi-led quality framework for cancer care in Aotearoa.

It will also include co-design and implementation of a Kaupapa Māori Cancer Service in the early cancer care pathway.

The next recipient and researcher is Irene Kereama-Royal (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto) who is a researcher based in Auckland and a PhD student at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi.

Kereama-Royal's PhD examines the reasons for mistrust among whānau Māori of participating in genetics research and identifies the potential of genomics health to lift Māori health inequities in cancers.

Co-chairwoman of Hei Āhuru Mōwai Dr Nina Scott says the assessment panel was impressed with the calibre and quality of the applications they received for the research awards, describing all three recipients' research as remarkable.

"Each has a track record of commitment to advancing Māori health aspirations.

"Their research papers will help in a small way to bridge the gap in Māori health equities and shed light on cancer research from a Māori perspective."

Te Kāhui Matepukuku o Aotearoa Tumu Whakarae Lucy Elwood adds: "Our equity charter acknowledges significant inequities are experienced by Māori; in cancer rates, cancer care and cancer outcomes."

"We hope that with these awards, we can change the underrepresentation of Māori researchers in the cancer space and reduce health inequalities."