Three people have been rescued after a boat sank in the Gulf Harbour. Photo / Creative Commons image via Flickr

Three people have been rescued after a boat sank in the Gulf Harbour. Photo / Creative Commons image via Flickr

By RNZ

Three people have been rescued after a boat sank in the Hauraki Gulf off Whangaparāoa Peninsula today.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle helicopter directed a Coast Guard vessel which located the people in the water just after 3pm.

One person is in a moderate to serious condition, while two others had minor injuries.