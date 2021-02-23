Three people trapped on sinking boat in Marlborough Sounds

The Malrborough Sounds. Photo / Supplied

A rescue is under way for three people trapped aboard a sinking ship in the Marlborough Sounds.

The boat's crew triggered a distress beacon at about 6.50am on Wednesday near Cape Jackson saying water was seeping onto the boat.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said a Westpac chopper's landed on a nearby ridge and a coastguard vessel is bobbing nearby as they try to rescue the crew.

More to come.