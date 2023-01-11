Three people seriously injured after car and bus crash in Auckland’s Torbay

Three people have been seriously injured after a bus and car crash in Auckland’s Torbay this evening, Photo / File

Three people have been seriously injured after a bus and car collided in Auckland’s Torbay this evening,

Emergency services responded to the crash on Glamorgan Dr about 6.15pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two fire trucks to help police and St John Ambulance.

“Initial indications suggest three people have sustained serious injuries,” a police statement said.

Police asked motorists to avoid Glamorgan Dr by taking an alternative route.

The crash is being investigated.