Three people rescued from sinking boat in Marlborough Sounds

Three people have been rescued from a sinking boat in the Marlborough Sounds today.
The boat's crew triggered a distress beacon at about 6.50am on Wednesday near Cape Jackson saying water was seeping onto the boat.
A Maritime NZ spokesman said a Westpac chopper's landed on a nearby ridge and a coastguard vessel bobbed nearby as they tried to rescue the crew.
Read More
- Boat rage: Tairua man was angry at speeding boats - NZ Herald
- One person injured in boat fire in Marlborough Sounds - NZ Herald
- Kaiaua rescue: Dramatic moment as four plucked from water after boat sank on Waitangi weekend -...
- Two men flown to hospital after being found injured on boat in Marlborough Sounds - NZ Herald
A police spokeswoman said the trio were rescued at about 10.30am.