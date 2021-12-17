Three people in hospital following early morning crash - two in critical condition

Multiple people are in hospital following the crash. Photo / file

Three people are in hospital, including two in critical condition, following a crash in Invercargill early this morning.

The high speed crash occurred at 5am on the corner of Tay and Clyde Street.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said the car overturned and caught fire and the three people were trapped inside.

He said the accident was close to the fire station so crews were there in five minutes and managed to get everyone out of the vehicle by 5.45am.

Fire crews have left the scene and Norris said the matter was now in the hands of police.

St John Ambulance took the three people to Kew Hospital- two in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

There was also a serious road accident in Northland.

It happened at 8.30 last night on Punakitere Loop Road in Taheke, west of Kaikohe.

Police said first indications are, that a vehicle left the road and has subsequently caught on fire.

They said the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation is underway.