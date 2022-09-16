Police were called to the scene around 5.30pm. Photo / 123rf

Three people have died following a two-car crash in the central North Island.

A police spokesperson confirmed the three fatalities following the collision on State Highway 29 in Matamata about 5.30pm.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time and diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining scene and motorists were urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

This evening's fatal collision comes days after two other deadly crashes on Waikato roads.

On Wednesday, two people were killed when a car and ambulance collided near Cambridge, including an ambulance officer who had served with St John for 55 years.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations, Dan Ohs, said the officer was part of the patient transport service and was heading back to Rotorua from Hamilton at the time of the 3.45am crash near Cambridge.

Ohs said St John is "devastated" by the loss of one of its own.

"It's our role to go out there in the community and reduce the impact of road trauma, so this is very significant for us," Ohs told AM.

Later that day, 30km away, an Ōtorohanga identity was killed in a collision on SH3.

The crash closed the road between Te Kawa Rd and Te Mawhai Rd for nearly five hours.

Ōtorohanga locals were shocked to hear that Karam Haddad had died in the crash.

Karam was one half of the well-known Haddad brothers. He and his brother John have owned Haddad Menswear in Ōtorohanga since 1965.