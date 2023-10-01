Voyager 2023 media awards

Three people arrested following dramatic Auckland police chase

NZ Herald
Three people are in police custody and charges are being considered following a dramatic police chase across Auckland.

A police spokesperson said around 3.40pm this afternoon, a vehicle failed to stop for police when signalled to do so on Neilson Street in Onehunga.

The vehicle fled and was tracked by the Eagle helicopter as it travelled down the Southwestern Motorway.

The vehicle was abandoned at a shopping centre on the Mount Wellington Highway in Mount Wellington and three people fled on foot.

Police located the three people in the shopping centre and they were arrested.

Inquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.

