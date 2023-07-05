Police conducted search warrants at addresses linked to Mongrel Mob chapters Mongrelizm, Wairoa, and East Coast. Photo / NZME

A police operation cracking down on gang operations has led to the arrest of three patched members of the Mongrel Mob in Wairoa.

Police’s Operation Kōtare team executed five search warrants last Wednesday at addresses linked to Mongrel Mob chapters Mongrelizm, Wairoa, and East Coast.

Last Friday, Police revealed that methamphetamine, cannabis, related drug paraphernalia, and cash were seized during the warrants and that a 42-year-old woman appeared in court last Thursday charged with with possession for supply of methamphetamine and amphetamine as a result.

Police today revealed that the woman is facing further charges and three men were arrested.

The woman is now also charged with possession for supply of cannabis and possession of utensils for methamphetamine. She has been remanded in custody until July 10.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on the day before the search warrants were executed.

He was charged with two counts of injuring with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and wilful damage. He has been remanded in custody until July 17.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear in Wairoa District Court on July 28.

A 42-year-old man was summonsed to appear in court for possession of cannabis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Varnia Allan said those arrested and summonsed included patched members of Mongrel Mob Mongrelizm, Mongrel Mob Wairoa, and Mongrel Mob East Coast.

Allan said significant amounts of methamphetamine, cannabis, weapons, and cash were located and seized in the termination.

”The successful operation was the result of Operation Kōtare investigations over the past couple of months, targeting methamphetamine dealing amongst gang members in Wairoa.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish any further criminal offending by those already arrested and others involved in organised crime in the area.”

The search warrants were carried out by Wairoa and Hawke’s Bay police officers, as well as members of the Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North Armed Offenders Squads.

Allan said Eastern District Police will continue to hold gang members to account for their harmful actions the community.

”We are committed to reducing gang harm through strong enforcement tactics and prevention programmes with our partners.”