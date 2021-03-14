Three of six injured after six-vehicle smash on Hawke's Bay Expressway discharged from hospital

One person seriously injured and two moderately during six-vehicle pile-up on Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Supplied

Three people injured in a six-vehicle pile-up on the Hawke's Bay Expressway have been discharged from hospital, while three are still being assessed.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Greenmeadows about 8.17am on Monday.

Road users were urged to avoid the HB Expressway as peak hour traffic crawled through the multiple diversions, but the road was reopened by 11am.

St John paramedics earlier said one person was seriously injured and five were moderately injured – all were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Three men – two in their 40s and one in his 60s – were assessed and discharged.

A woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s are still being assessed at the emergency department, according to Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

Video from the scene shows a concrete truck crashing into the back of a car as part of the six-car smash.

A number of utes and work trucks were also damaged during the crash.

Road users urged to avoid Hawke's Bay Expressway after a collision between a truck and a car. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at least one person was trapped after the crash.

The road was closed between Taradale Rd and Meeanee Rd, while three fire trucks and three ambulances attended the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was on site to investigate the crash.

On Sunday, another person was seriously injured following a single-car crash on Korokipo Rd in Fernhill, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 10.46pm on Sunday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Earlier that evening, a person also sustained minor injuries after a crash on Taihape Rd, Waiwhare, Hastings.

Three fire trucks attended the crash about 7.33pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car was found on its roof between Army Rd and Waiwhare Rd.

The road was cleared shortly before 9pm.