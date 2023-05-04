A truck trapped on the Devil's Elbow on SH2 between Napier and Wairoa - one of 100 sites of damage on the road that has now been repaired. Photo / NZDF

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa will reopen three months after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than 100 sections of the road were damaged by landslides, slips, debris and washouts caused by a torrent of water on February 14.

Waka Kotahi, which last month delayed the opening of the Waikare Gorge Bailey bridge until the end of May, said work to restore access along the cyclone-damaged stretch of highway has progressed faster than anticipated thanks to favourable weather.

The highway would now be fully opened on May 14, it said on Friday.

While construction of the Bailey bridge has been continuing, contractors have also been working on a number of other damaged sites, including at the hard hit Devil’s Elbow, and other works to make the road safe.

Regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the progress is a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone involved, who were working with the knowledge of how crucial the route was to so many people throughout Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“Restoring this access has been an absolute priority for Waka Kotahi. Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the state highway network in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, and we’ve worked hard to restore access as quickly and safely as possible. This stretch of SH2 initially saw damage to almost 100 sites – the most damage suffered of any of our regions’ roads,” Hankin said.

“While we understand just how important it has been to get the road open as quickly as possible, it’s been crucial to take the time to ensure the road is as safe and resilient as it possibly can be following so much damage.

“The road will look very different to the way it did before the cyclone and we’re still finalising what traffic management and restrictions may be in place to help keep everyone safe and allow our crews to continue repairs to the road.”

The new Bailey bridge will be blessed by Ngāti Pāhauwera and Maungaharuru-Tangitu Trust next Saturday, before the entire route reopens to the public on Sunday.