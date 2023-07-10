Police executing the warrant. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested three men on separate matters after a search warrant was executed on a Cleaveland Drive home in Massey this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said Waitematā investigators, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, attended the address as part of an ongoing investigation into a family harm incident in Te Atatū early on Saturday.

A firearm had allegedly been discharged during the incident, however no one was injured at the Te Atatū Sherwood Avenue property, he said.

”Police arrested a man at the address in relation to the Te Atatū incident, as well as two other men who were sought for unrelated matters.”

He said a 22-year-old man was facing serious charges as a result, including discharging a firearm to intimidate, commission of a crime with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are not looking for anyone else in respect to the family harm incident and the man is expected to appear via audio visual link in the Waitākere District Court later today.

Poland said the two other men were taken into custody without incident.

”The second man arrested had a warrant to arrest, and police are speaking to the third man in relation to a commercial burglary in Massey late last month.

”Today’s arrests are a pleasing result for the victims, the west Auckland community and police.”