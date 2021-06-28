Three hospitalised after Wairoa fight, police appeal for information

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them. Photo / NZME

Police are calling for witnesses to an "altercation" that ended with three men airlifted to hospital over the weekend.

Wairoa Police Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said police in Wairoa are investigating the Saturday night incident.

Police were called to a Wairoa residential property just before midnight after reports of an "altercation" between a group of people.

Three people were airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokesperson said the three men were transferred from Wairoa Hospital to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two were later discharged and a man in his 30s was transferred to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

A Capital and Coast DHB spokesperson said he is in a stable condition.

Aben said it was not a gang-related incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210627/1112.

Information can also be supplied to police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.