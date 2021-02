Firefighters are working to contain the seven-hectare forest blaze. Photo / Victoria Edmonds

Fire crews are working to put out a scrub fire in Himatangi Beach, west of Palmerston North.

Fire and Emergency said 7ha of a forest plantation near Himatangi Beach caught fire about 6pm.

Three helicopters and nine trucks are working to contain the blaze, and will likely be there overnight.

Himatangi resident Victoria Edmonds said the sound of helicopters was constant.