Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on the South Island’s West Coast.

Three members of the Gloriavale community have been injured after a single-vehicle crash ended with a car in a creek on the South Island’s West Coast.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of the crash around 3.30pm on Saturday on Nelson Creek-Bell Hill Rd in Hochstetter.

One of the occupants suffered serious injuries and the severity of injuries to the other two people are unknown.

“The crash involved a single car which left the road,” police said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said the vehicle had left the road and ended up in a creek.

When Fenz crews found the car, the occupants had already exited and “no extraction was needed”.

A Gloriavale member confirmed to Stuff that three members were injured with at least one in hospital.

“All we know is he’s in the hospital, he is okay – we haven’t heard much else besides that,” they said.

The Gloriavale Christian Community is located around 20 minutes from the site of the crash.