Three New Zealand judges have passed away within a week, and colleagues have praised the trio for their humble and hard-working contributions to law and order in New Zealand.

Rotorua acting warranted judge Jocelyn Munro, 73, died on Monday, Invercargill judge Bernadette Farnan, 67, died on Wednesday and former Auckland judge Philip Recordon, 75, died on Thursday.

The three District Court judges worked in a wide range of areas, from general court and jury trials to family court.

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said it was “an immensely sad week”.

Former judge Recordon served in the Manukau District Court, with his last judgment being in March last year.

He was sworn in as a judge in 2003.

Taumaunu had previously paid tribute to Recordon as someone who strove to ensure all who came to court seeking justice were treated in a respectful, fair and just manner.

He was remembered by judges, staff, lawyers and others at Manukau District Court on Thursday with a karakia and waiata (prayer and song).

Munro, who served at Rotorua District Court, was praised as “greatly admired and respected”.

She was sworn in in 2015.

“She was known for her warm and empathetic approach to her work in the court and her loss will be sorely felt,” Taumaunu said.

Farnan’s Invercargill colleague Judge Russell Walker said she had been a powerhouse whose workload was the stuff of legends, but that she was also humble and kind.

Taumaunu said all three had served their communities well.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said the trio were valued colleagues.

“Each was a faithful servant of a society and country they loved. They will be greatly missed.”



