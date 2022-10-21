One of the crashes was in the eastern Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki. Image / Google Maps

Three people have been critically injured in two separate crashes overnight.

The first occurred in Westport just before 7.30pm, when a motorbike and an SUV collided at the intersection of Palmerston and Brougham streets, police said.

"The bike rider was said to be in critical condition and is expected to be flown to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and motorists are asked to avoid this area while emergency services work at the scene."

The second crash occurred about 15 minutes later when a vehicle crashed on King St in Ōpōtiki, eastern Bay of Plenty, police said.

Two people in the vehicle were critically injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been told of the crash, which didn't involve any other vehicles.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and people are asked to avoid the area - the road is likely to be closed for some time."