Three crews from Fire and Emergency NZ attended the single car fire on June 5. Photo/ Bevan Conley.

A car fire involving a single vehicle is being investigated by police.

Three fire crews from Marton and Bulls were called to State Highway 3 at Turakina around 9.44am on Monday.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Central shift manager Shannon Lucas said the vehicle was “fully involved” upon fire services’ arrival.

“The police attended the scene and were assisting with traffic.”

No one was injured during the fire and it was extinguished in approximately half an hour.

Lucas said the personnel that attended were unsure how the fire started.

“The police have been given the registration and they will know who the car belongs to.”