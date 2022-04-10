Fire Crews, Police and St John responded to a house fire on Pitt St on Sunday, April 11. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three children are in hospital with serious burns following a house fire on Pitt St in Whanganui.

Firefighters were called to the fire at about 4pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Carlos Dempsey said firefighters managed to keep the blaze contained inside the property.

He said the children were taken to hospital before the fire crew arrived.

St John's Amy Milne said an ambulance was called to the scene of the fire but was not required by the time it arrived.

A guard was at the scene of the fire overnight.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.