Three people have been taken into custody after an alleged aggravated burglary in Remuera this morning.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police responded to reports of a burglary at a home in Abbotts Way about 8.30am.

”Three people were disturbed allegedly breaking into the address and have subsequently threatened the witness,” he said.

”They fled the area in a vehicle and the witness quickly alerted police to what had occurred.

”The police Eagle helicopter was utilised and monitored the vehicle travelling south.”

The vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so.

”The vehicle continued to travel towards Ōtara until it was abandoned on Hannah Rd.

”Three people were located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident. Two firearms were also located and seized during these arrests.”

Three men, aged between 18 and 23, have been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

No injuries were reported but police acknowledged the concern the community would be feeling, Armstrong said.

”This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities and we want to reassure our locals that this type of offending will not be tolerated.”