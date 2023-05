A crash is blocking the left westbound lane on SH2 near Sandhurst Drive. Photo / Waka Kotahi

One person has moderate injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Tauranga expressway.

Police were called to the crash around 6.50am at the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp to State Highway 2.

UPDATE 8:00AM

A spokesman said one person had moderate injuries.

He said State Highway 2 opened around 7.45am.

