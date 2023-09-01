Police were called to ongoing disorder issues in the Hamilton suburb of Glenview on Wednesday evening. Photo / File

Three people have been arrested and five vehicles seized after multiple vehicles doing burnouts and skids caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Hamilton street.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said police were called to ongoing disorder issues in the Hamilton suburb of Glenview on Wednesday evening.

“A large crowd had congregated on the street where multiple vehicles were used to do burnouts and skids along several roads in the area, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the road.

“There was significant public disturbance to those living in the area with pieces of tyres and tread left scattered on the roadside and on neighbouring properties,” Penno said.

Three people were arrested on the night for disorderly behaviour type offences and one vehicle was impounded at the scene.

“An operation was subsequently launched, and five vehicles have been impounded and issued non-operational orders, so far. Police are also looking at charges in relation to reparation for the damage to the roads,” Penno said.

Police understand some of those involved had been attending ongoing funeral commemorations taking place at a property in the area.

“Although we absolutely respect people’s grief and recognise that this must be a truly difficult and tragic time for family and friends, we still need to ensure the safety of the wider community and recognise the impacts on residents and road users in the area.

“The behaviour was totally unacceptable, extremely dangerous and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The community don’t accept this, and the police definitely do not.

“We will not tolerate the safety of others being put at risk due to risky behaviour of those undertaking such activity,” Penno said.







