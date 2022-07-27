From ram-raids to smash and grabs, wild weather hammers the South and the bill Act wants to see go up in smoke in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

From ram-raids to smash and grabs, wild weather hammers the South and the bill Act wants to see go up in smoke in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A threat has been made to Marlborough Girls' College in Blenheim, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the school this afternoon.

Police said they are working with the school and are speaking with one person in relation to the incident.

In a statement, Marlborough Girls' College said staff and students' safety isn't at risk after an anonymous threat was made this afternoon.

Police were called to the school after 2pm and are speaking to one person in relation to what happened, the school said.

Marlborough Girls' College in Blenheim. Photo / Supplied

The school's principal Mary-Jeanne Lynch said the threat was being taken "very seriously".

She said police have no concerns for the safety of staff and parents attending the school tomorrow, and they have full confidence in their approach.

The school also notified staff and parents this evening.

Today's incident comes after six North Island schools were either thrust into lockdown or evacuated following threats made towards the schools over the phone on Tuesday.

Matamata College, Matamata Intermediate, Thames High School, Cambridge High School, Firth Primary School and Lytton High School all announced they had received threats and were either evacuating students, or had gone into lockdown.

It is not known at this stage if the threat today is linked to yesterday's phone calls.