The school is closed today after a threat was made. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A threat made to a North Taranaki high school meant students got an unexpected day at home today.

Inglewood High School is closed today, Thursday August 17, after a threat was made towards the school. In an emailed statement principal Rosey Mabin said the school was advised early this morning that she had been informed police had a concern for Inglewood High School regarding a threat having been made, and requested the school close while the threat was investigated.

School families were advised of the closure by an email as well as a post on the school’s Facebook page early this morning.

An emailed statement from a police media spokesperon said the school was advised to close for the day while Police investigated the incident.

“Police are aware of a threat that has been made towards a local school in Taranaki this morning. The school has been advised to remain closed. Enquiries to identify those involved and verify the legitimacy of the threat are ongoing.”

Rosey said the school was advised by police around 9.30am that there were no “further safety concerns”.

“I was advised a short while ago that they have no further concerns. Everyone is safe and accounted for. We are grateful to our school community for their co-operation and understanding in the situation and very thankful to our police for the way they have managed things.”

In an emailed statement Jocelyn Mikaere, Hautū (Deputy Secretary) of Te Tai Whenua (Central) said they were made aware of an earlier situation at Inglewood High School, which resulted in temporary closure.

“We understand the anxiety these incidents cause parents, caregivers, communities and schools/kura. Our local Te Mahau offices are on hand to help schools who contact us during or post-lockdown events.”

The school will reopen on Friday.