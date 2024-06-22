Thousands without power in Coromandel

Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel. Photo / Mike Scott

Up to 27,000 people are without power on the Coromandel Peninsula, PowerCo has advised.

In a post to its Facebook page, PowerCo stated a Transpower outage has resulted in 27,000 customers currently being without power across the peninsula.

Transpower is aware of the outage and is working to reconnect as soon as possible, it said.

Transpower posted that one of its transformers tripped at 8.45am, and a crew was on the way.

Updates are available on the Transpower and PowerCo Facebook pages.