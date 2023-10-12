Thousands of Wellington properties temporarily without power

The outages occurred in Porirua, Pāuatahanui, Plimmerton, Mana, Tītahi Bay, Whitby and some surrounding areas north of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 7000 properties in Porirua were without power this afternoon.

Wellington Electricity said its distribution had been affected by a fault at one of Transpower’s major power supply points earlier this afternoon.

The cause of the fault affected 7377 properties.

At 2pm, Transpower posted on social media that power had been restored.

Earlier, the company apologised for the outages.

“Our apologies to those in the Porirua, Pāuatahanui, Plimmerton, Mana, Tītahi Bay, Whitby and some surrounding areas north of Wellington who are without power at the moment,” Transpower wrote.

“We are investigating the cause and will provide an update as soon as possible.”