Thousands flock to Addington Raceway for NZ Cup Day

Party time at Addington RacewaY for thousands at the NZ Cup. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch’s Addington Raceway is back to full-strength crowds, as thousands flocked through the gates for the 2022 IRT Trotting Cup.

As gates opened at 11am, the sun slowly began to peek through the clouds as colours and styles of all sorts passed through security checks and sports punters placed their bets.

It’s the first time the venue has welcomed crowds since 2019, as the Covid-19 pandemic limited the 2020 event to 12,000 people and shut out crowds altogether last year.

Canterbury's Cup and Show week is underway with the IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway . Thousands have turned out to enjoy the day. Photo / George Heard

Crowds arrive at one of the biggest days of the year at Addington Raceway. Photo / George Heard

Raceway CEO Brian Thompson- said the day had brought perfect conditions for racing.

“We’re pretty pumped again,” Thompson told the NZ Herald.

“A few staff have come down from different areas, it’s their first day working with us so there’s a bit of training going on. But there’s no wind, perfect day for racing today.”

Roughly 15,000 made their way to the racecourse, the fashion show was under way from 11.30am as judges observed the most stylish of frocks and suits.

Canterbury's Cup and Show week is underway with the IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway . Thousands have turned out to enjoy the day. Photo / George Heard

Police Senior Sergeant Phil Newton headed up security for the event, noting many events recently suggested spectators weren’t used to big events and alcohol.

He said the message was horses need to stay the course - and so do spectators.

“It’s a great day for it and good to see everybody else for the best day of racing, it’s just a matter of getting everybody in nice and safe.”

Alcohol screening has been taking place at the front gate to prevent racegoers from pre-loading.

The newly named “Bacardi on the Green” was already packed before the first race began. ZM Village - which still had tickets available on the day - began to fill on the trackside green as Franco Josiah crossed the line in race one.

Horses readied for races under the stands at Addington Raceway. Photo / George Heard

The Fashion Starts Here competition opened at 11am when attendees arrived. People boasting the more extravagant outfits made their way to a tent where they were judged by four acclaimed Kiwi fashion designers.

“With the absence of fashion in Christchurch in the past few years, it’s great to be back at Addington,” said judge Nicholas Henare.

Fashion designer and judge, Nicole Rebstock said preserving the fashion element of the show was important to the show’s identity.

Winner of Best Dressed Lady Emeldah Herron at Addington Raceway NZ Cup 2022. Photo / Supplied





“This one was extra special as it’s been so long since we could get out and have fun out there, so it’s had an extra special feel to it.”

The winners were decided shortly before 2pm. Henare said the best-dressed woman was “classically fabulous”.

“It was an easy pick, they just stood out,” Rebstock added.

Meanwhile, the Racing Integrity Board announced the late scratching of Rakero Rebel from Race 7 at 3.06pm. The horse was scratched under rule 213 (1) c of the harness racing rulesm which says a stipendiary steward can scratch a horse if it may have had a prohibited substance.





Race goers at Addington Raceway for the NZ Trotting Cup. Photo / George Heard





Rakero Rebel’s trainer, Phil Burrows declined to comment to the Herald.

“I have got nothing to say,” he said.

Race seven had a total stake of $140,000.

The main race shortly after 5.30pm will feature an appearance from three New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus.

The trio will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy, which will be going to one of 16 horses of which Copy That is the favourite.