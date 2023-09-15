This little reporter went to the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market

John Berry has been making honey for 50 years and loves the social aspect of the Farmers' Market. Photo / Paul Taylor

You can’t beat the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market on a fine day.

Actually, you can’t beat it on any Sunday.

It’s a cool place with a wonderful ambience.

So with spring in the air, I visited the market at the Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings, last Sunday morning.

The sun was shining as people poured into the Waikoko Gardens laughing and chatting, with bags slung over their shoulders ready to hold their purchases.

Visitor Pip Story also had her reusable coffee cup and empty seedling containers she was returning to the stall she bought them from.

Story, a GP, said she comes to the market “pretty much every week”.

“I love it. I like supporting the community and it’s not exactly a chore to come here. I’m pretty busy during the week so I always look forward to it.”

I met Marian Hirst, a committee member and stallholder. Hirst is looking forward to returning to the market with her Bay Blueberries.

Linda Hall tastes Monsieur Macarons at the Hawke's Bay Farmers Market. Photo / Paul Taylor

She says the stallholders are “like a family”.

“We are all passionate about the same thing and that is bringing the best possible locally grown, quality produce to the market for our community,” Hirst said.

“Our committee of elected voluntary members ensures everything runs smoothly. People take on tasks to suit their skill sets. We also look at any applications for new stall holders.

“There is a criteria to be here. Produce has to be grown locally or products produced, smoked, baked or made here. And it has to be a quality produce to ensure our community is offered the best. We also have to get the balance right. For instance, we can’t have five stalls selling the same thing. No one can make a living that way.”

Hirst said they had lost stall holders since the cyclone but were resetting.

We went for a stroll.

Daniel Munro has been busking at the market for 18 years. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of the things I love about the Farmers’ Market is the diversity. People of all ages were at the same place. And by that, I mean from little babies through to the elderly and heaps of teenagers. Must be a cool place if teenagers want to hang out there.

Hirst says it’s also the place where families meet, catch up and do some shopping.

“The market celebrated 20 years in 2020 and some of the people here today have probably been coming on and off for 22 years. The younger ones here today are our future customers.”

We stopped at Sammies. Nick and Sam were flat-out cooking and making incredible sammies.

Nick said during lockdown he started making bread.

Nick from Sammies was flat-out making amazing sammies. Photo / Paul Taylor





He came up with the most amazing focaccia bread, which he heats on a hot plate along with his homemade sauce and flavoured sausage meat.

Other sammies are on the menu but on my way out, I bought a sausage smash. Oh, my goodness - it was the best sammie I have ever had. Just delicious.

“There’s something for everyone at the market, " Hirst said. “You can get a treat, buy specialty produce, or simply get your bread and veges for the week.”

I couldn’t resist stopping at Te Mata Figs and having a taste. Owner Murray Douglas gave me a delicious slice of Salame Di Fichi with a dollop of blue cheese atop it and a wee slice of strawberry. What a fantastic idea for a simple delicious canape.

Then it was onto John Berry’s comb honey. Berry has been making honey for 50 years. Now semi-retired, he says he loves coming to the market.

“I like the atmosphere. I work by myself so it’s a day out for me. I always go for a walk.”

Sweet As Cup Cakes owner Kaye Pratt had been up making her cupcakes since 5.20am with “real eggs”.

GP Pip Story is a regular at the market. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I love the social aspect of the market. I have become friends with lots of my customers and meet with them outside the market. They are my mates,” Pratt said.

At Holy Crepes, Thomas, Lucia and Hazel were busy making their custom-made treats while Andy Glover from Urban Smokery was organising his locally caught white fish and South Island salmon, all smoked to perfection, plus a range of delicious smoked fish dips. He’s a hunter and fisher “when I’m allowed”, he laughed.

You can’t go past the Village Press stall without having a taste. It has been at the market for 20 years and Nathan Casey said he loves the connectivity of it. “Customers will have a taste and a chat about all sorts of things from sport to the weather.”

Beagles Bees was next: delicious, tasty honey at a great price. Beagle was hit hard by the cyclone and said he had lost just about everything. “Bees can’t swim.” Yet another reason to support our local growers.

Hakim was on duty at the Hohepa stall. I can never leave the market without Hohepa cheese. Hakim said they had been “more than busy” and he loves to come to the market and see all the people.

While we were browsing the stalls Daniel Munro was busking. He’s been doing that at the market for 18 years. He says he has noticed how much it has grown in the past 10 years.

“I’ve seen a generation of people come and go over the years,” Munro said.

“I usually play at private gigs and functions so it’s great to come here and play for the people.”

I had been asked very nicely before I left for the market if I could possibly get some Monsieur macarons. I didn’t even have to think about that. I’m more of a savoury person but these macarons are irresistible. If you haven’t tried the salted caramel ones — do it.

This is just a taste of the market. Every stall owner is passionate about the market and their produce and products. We are so lucky to have them.

Many of these stallholders also go the the Napier Urban Market on a Saturday.