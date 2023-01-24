Dr Angela Robertson with copies of her new book. Photo / David Haxton

What makes people change tack and start their own business later in life?

It’s a question Dr Angela Robertson, from Paraparaumu, had pondered for a while.

She started to get a good idea, after speaking to a number of entrepreneurs, which has led to her latest book in the Older and Bolder series.

Her new book is called Changing Gears: Entrepreneurs @ 50+.

It features 33 short stories of everyday New Zealanders, of various ages and genders, who have become entrepreneurs in the second half of their lives.

“I interviewed these people and as a result found advancing age doesn’t narrow down any life choices.

“Some have done all the research beforehand; others just plunged straight in and started a business.”

She said there were four different triggers that get people to make a career change.

“One is they’ve had a life-changing experience. An example might be they’ve been to Africa on holiday and couldn’t do what they used to do when they got back.

“Or there’s been an illness or a tragedy.

“Another is they’ve got to mid-life, they looked forward and back, and then thought, ‘I don’t need to do this anymore’.

“And lastly, there’s a frustration or an opportunity they saw in the community, such as, ‘I couldn’t get a sexy swimsuit for [someone] over-60, so I made one and started to produce them, and then everybody wanted one’.”

Dr Angela Robertson's book 'Changing Gears: Entrepreneurs @ 50+'

She said the book featured people who described “what their idea was and how they went about it, how they revised as they went along, as well as a whole chapter on Covid”.

“I didn’t think I could ignore the impact of Covid.

“These people went through Covid and out the other side.”

The book also discusses mindsets, common challenges, lessons learned, tips and techniques and useful websites.

Dr Robertson noted 45 per cent of businesses started in New Zealand were by people over 50.

“Age doesn’t narrow down life choices.”

Moreover, while not the focus of the book, there was another interesting fact.

“According to the Office of Seniors, self-employment income from older people is projected to increase from $3.98 billion in 2021 to an incredible $17.19 billion by 2071.”

She hoped the book would inspire others.

“It’s a great book for anyone who is thinking of starting a business or just considering what’s next for [them].

“They may or may not start a business, but the big thing is mindset.

“You can turn your hand to anything or learn new things if you believe you can.”