Third person dies after Raetihi crash

Two people died at the scene and another has died in hospital. Photo / NZME

A third person has died in hospital after a crash in Raetihi yesterday.

The crash occurred on State Highway 4 shortly after noon, and two people died at the scene. The third person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died later that afternoon.

A fourth person has moderate injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

On the same day, just 20 minutes earlier another person died in a crash on State Highway 4 near Manunui, south of Taumarunui and another died in a crash near Carterton.

The person who was killed in the Carterton crash died en route to the hospital, and the incident left three others injured.

