Third person arrested in Mangamuka homicide investigation

Police have made a further arrest after a homicide in the Far North settlement of Mangamuka last weekend. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a third person after a man died in Mangamuka on the weekend.

A 38-year-old man was to appear in the Kaikohe District court today charged with assault.

Police were notified about 9pm on Sunday of a person who had been stabbed after an altercation at an Iwitaua Road property. Details about the victim - who died at the scene - have not been released.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds says the arrest follows that of a 50-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, who were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, respectively, earlier this week.

They were granted interim name suppression at preliminary court appearances.

“Our investigation teams are continuing to work hard to piece together the events of that evening,’' Symonds said.

“And while three arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed, however, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this case.

“We would again like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

He says police have not ruled out further charges.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 105 or provide information at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and the file number 240304/6284.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.