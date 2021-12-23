Third body retrieved from Wellington's water in four days

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner. Photo / NZME

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner. Photo / NZME

Another body has been retrieved from Wellington's water in the third incident in four days.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to a report of a man missing in the water at Days Bay at around 10.45am on Thursday. His body was later recovered from the ocean.

Police are making inquiries into the death on the behalf of the coroner.

Earlier on Thursday, another man's body was pulled from the water of the Wellington Harbour near the Boat Shed. While police are not treating the death of the 47-year-old man as suspicious, they are interested in gathering information from any members of the public who may have seen him.

Anyone who saw or spoke with a male of small build, wearing blue jeans, a yellow long-sleeved hi-vis with a grey hoodie and white shoes between 6pm December 22 and 7am December 23 is asked to contact police.

The man was riding a grey GT mountain bike along the Wellington waterfront before his death, and also had a blue and grey backpack with him.

The two deaths follow just two days after 23-year-old Jack Skellett's body was retrieved from the Wellington Harbour after he failed to return home from a kayaking trip that started in Petone on Monday.

Skellett worked for University Recreation Wellington.

"The Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington received the news of Jack's death with great sadness," said Sport and Recreation Associate Director Karl Whalen.

"Jack was a loved and respected member of the team at Wellington University Recreation. What he meant to the team he worked in has become even more evident over the past few days.

"Our thoughts are with Jack's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."