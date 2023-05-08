Police are investigating a spate of rural thefts around Whangārei, but some of those hit believe the thieves may be using drones to case out their isolated properties ahead of stealing.

And while Police are not aware of any cases of drones being used ahead of thefts, they urge people in rural areas to do their bit to fight such crime by reporting any suspicious activity as soon as possible, including any suspect drones.

Acting Inspector Mohammed Atiq, relieving Whangārei Area Commander, said police are continuing to target offenders in response to thefts from rural properties in the region.

‘’Police have also noticed an increase in the number of diggers stolen from rural properties and building sites in the mid/Far North during the past month. A number of these thefts are from opportunistic criminals looking for an insecure shed, or a farm vehicle with keys left in the ignition,’’ Atiq said.

Several properties at Whangārei Heads have also been hit in recent weeks, with most having property stolen that was not visible from the road, up long driveways.

The Northern Advocate approached some of the victims, but they were unwilling to talk.

However, some of the victims and their neighbours had seen drones operating in the area ahead of the thefts leading them to speculate that thieves were using the drones to check properties out for items to steal. This would mean the thieves do not have to risk being caught on a property ahead of the thefts as they will have already identified where an item of interest was, and possible escape routes.

In one case a quad bike was stolen from outside an isolated property while the owners were inside the home just metres away; in another thieves went up a 600-metre driveway to steal diesel and batteries from a digger.

In yet another case, thieves cleaned out a garage on an isolated property stealing tools and other equipment. Several other thefts from rural properties have also been reported to police.

Atiq said police are not immediately aware of any reports of drones being used to target rural properties, but any suspicious activity can be reported to police on 111 if it is happening at that time, or 105 if it is after the fact.

‘’We encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact police and report it as soon as possible,’’ he said.

‘’A number of these thefts are from opportunistic criminals looking for an insecure shed, or a farm vehicle with keys left in the ignition. Police are reminding people to secure their property, including vehicles, at night or when unattended.’’

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Criminologist Greg Newbold said he was not surprised if criminals had figured out that drones could be good tools to use.

‘’Everybody uses them these days. Police use them to keep a track on properties of interest and they are so cheap now that they are very affordable. People are getting much more sophisticated these days so it doesn’t surprise me that they would do this one day‚’’ Newbold said.

