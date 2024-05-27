There has been a spate of power line thefts and tampering across Christchurch that is concerning police. Photo / File

A string of powerline thefts and tampering has police appealing for information, and warning that thieves are putting themselves and others at “extreme risk of electrocution”.

Over the past 10 days reports of power line thefts have been increasing across Christchurch, including at Disraeli St in Addingto n, Hillview Rd area, Phillips Rd in Phillipstown and Brougham St.

There have also been reports as far as West Melton, Halswell, and Marshlands.

On multiple occasions, residents have been left without power due to the theft of copper from the lines, police said.

Police have informed community control and frontline units on what to look out for. Businesses and locals in the affected neighbourhoods have also been alerted.

The offenders leave the power lines dangerous and exposed once they get what they want, police said. On one occasion a set was left broken outside Phillip St preschool.

“Our message to offenders is to stop this behaviour before someone, including yourself, gets hurt,” said Senior Sergeant Roy Appley.

“You are putting yourselves and others at extreme risk of electrocution, for such a small return.”

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying those involved.

They are urging residents to ring 111 immediately if anyone is seen acting suspiciously around power poles or lines.

“If you hear anything out of the ordinary overnight, do not think nothing of it,” Appley said.

“We need Christchurch residents to be aware of the risk of exposed or damaged wires – do not touch them and call Orion on 0800 363 9898 straight away.”