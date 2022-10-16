The missing wheels of the hearse. Photo / Supplied

Thieves who stole the wheels from a hearse in Foxton have some bad karma coming their way, says the owner of the funeral home.

Jayden Moore came into his work at Te Awahou Funeral Services on Sunday morning to discover one of his hearses with its two rear wheels missing.

"In between Saturday and Sunday, we had boy racers out past the funeral home doing skids – obviously we don't know if it was them, but putting two and two together we can imagine they've needed wheels for their car."

The hearse was sitting out ready to be used for a service that morning, and Moore told the Herald he had to run around trying to find an alternative.

"We came into work to do a service for a family and we've had to run around and find a new [hearse] - we have two but they're set up for different reasons."

He had a message for the thieves, urging them to consider the implications of what they've done.

"You've not ripped me off, you've ripped these loved ones off."

He told the Herald his staff and the local community are fuming at the theft.

"Everyone is a bit pissed off, you don't do that to a hearse – these arseholes don't know or don't care that it's tapu to touch anything to do with funeral services – they've got some bad karma coming their way."

Moore said the community has been immensely supportive of his business and have "fully backed up" the funeral home.

"The community has been right behind us especially our local – fully backing the whole 'what arseholes would do that' kind of mentality."

As the theft was not caught on any cameras Moore is aware of, he's desperate for answers and urges anyone in the community who saw or knows anything to come forward.

"If anyone has any information, please get in touch with us."