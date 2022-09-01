Wellington Free Ambulance. Photo / File

"Opportunistic thieves" have stolen drugs and vital equipment from Wellington Free Ambulance (WFA), leaving the service pleading for help.

In the early hours of this morning, WFA attended a call out at a home in Lower Hutt, where the thieves managed to break into the locked ambulance and steal a drug kit, airway kit, oxygen bag and medical airbag.

Police were called but could not find the offenders, leaving WFA high and dry without vital supplies.

General manager of operations Eric Tibbott said the drugs in the bag could make someone seriously unwell – even though they are not controlled substances.

"It is never advisable to take medication that hasn't been obtained from or prescribed by a health professional, so we are asking for their immediate return."

The items have a combined value of around $15,000. As a charity that relies on community donations to keep the service free of charge, the theft is extra hard to take.

Tibbott says the theft came on the same day the service launched its annual Onesie Appeal, which asks the community to donate to the charity and keep its service free to use.

"It feels like a slap in the face that we now have to replace these stolen items at considerable cost."

Senior Sergeant Richard Potton from Wellington Police said they are investigating the serious incident.

"It is really disappointing that this has occurred to a vital lifesaving service that should be off limits to a criminal act," he said.

"We encourage anyone with information to please come forward so we can return the equipment."