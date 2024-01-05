Thieves spill jewellery fleeing Dunedin store raid

Police continue to search for those responsible for a double shooting in Manurewa, Japan earthquake rescuers race against time to find survivors and Te Pāti Māori claims the new Government isn't acting in the interest of Māori. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / AP

A pair of thieves dropped jewellery, rings and watches as they fled the scene after ransacking a Dunedin jewellery store early today.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Southern Cross Jewellers in Princes St at 5.10am after Armourguard received notification of alarms going off at the premises.

Armourguard employees saw two people inside the store smashing displays and shelves with what looked like a crowbar.

Southern Cross Jewellers in Dunedin was robbed early today. Photo / Craig Baxter

When police arrived, the thieves had left the scene.

While they were leaving, the pair dropped items which included jewellery, rings and watches.

The two people had entered the store through the back door, Lee said.

Police are working to identify the pair.



