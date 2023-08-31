A blanket of fog has covered the city for the second day in a row. Video / Chris Keall

A thick blanket of fog has covered Auckland for the second day in a row, with ferry crossings expected to be delayed as a result.

It follows yesterday’s misty morning in which flights were grounded and road users’ commutes were hampered.

However, MetService has confirmed this morning’s mist won’t be nearly as severe as yesterday.

The weather forecaster warned in yesterday afternoon’s forecast that although Auckland skies would be clear overnight, it was likely the fog would return to parts of Auckland and Hamilton again.

Yesterday’s misty morning saw flights grounded and drivers’ commutes hampered. Photo / Michael Craig

Footage taken from Auckland’s upper harbour shows a large plume of mist covering Beach Haven pier.

Auckland Transport has warned ferry commuters on the West Harbour services to expect delays as the fog sets in.

Fog horns could be heard sounding through Waitematā Harbour as commuters headed into the city centre.

Meteorologist Dom Barry told the Herald the largest portion of fog was south of Auckland and in the upper Waikato regions.

“That’s clearing this morning, it’s not as bad as yesterday,” he said.

“We’ll be expecting it to clear by mid-morning at the latest.”

Barry said fog had not reached Auckland Airport so flights were not expected to be impacted by any low visibility.

Shortly before 6am, photos taken from downtown Auckland showed clear skies with the supermoon in full view - the city has since decreased in visibility in the past half hour.

Yesterday’s fog resulted in 15 flights in and out of Auckland Airport being cancelled due to low visibility and a further 21 regional flights being delayed.

Extensive fog was experienced across Auckland’s motorway network, with some drivers barely able to see 50 metres ahead in some areas.

