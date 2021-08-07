Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

'They will kill me': Taliban target appeals to Jacinda Ardern for help

14 minutes to read
By: Clare de Lore

One of Afghanistan's leading human-rights advocates is running out of places to hide. Targeted for assassination, he has special connections to New Zealand and is appealing to Jacinda Ardern for help. by Clare de Lore.

