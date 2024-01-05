Co-leader Rawiri Waititi arrives at the Māori Party gathering in Rotorua on election night led in by his wife Christina Tamihere-Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi arrives at the Māori Party gathering in Rotorua on election night led in by his wife Christina Tamihere-Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post visual journalist Andrew Warner photographed another interesting year of news events. Here are some of his favourite images he captured in 2023.

The funeral for legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison. Photo / Andrew Warner





The Amjazz dancers at Harcourts Dancing For Hospice. Photo / Andrew Warner





Rotorua girl Lucia Joseph, 12, had a traumatic and challenging 15 months after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner





Aaria Tana (foreground) and Abbey Moberley competed in the trampoline, synchronised trampoline, double-mini-trampoline (DMT), power tumbling and women's artistic gymnastic codes for the 17+ age group at the New Zealand National Championships. Photo / Andrew Warner





Bryce Allan outside his business as rising lake levels plague Rotoma residents. Photo / Andrew Warner





A horse grazes on the kerb in Kaingaroa Village. Photo / Andrew Warner





Ella Wilson turned 109 in June. She died peacefully in her home in August. Photo / Andrew Warner





Riding a 4x4 like a bull during the funeral procession for Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner





The funeral procession for Steven Taiatini disrupted the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner





The Rotoehu lake level rose to a point where lakeshore homes were being flooded. Photo / Andrew Warner





Former Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill died in April after a battle with Motor Neuron Disease. Photo / Andrew Warner





Simon Street and his partner Ines Silveyra became first-time parents in March. Street started Fatherhood Circle, a "mantenatal" group. Photo / Andrew Warner





Cyclone Gabrielle. A tree fell over the road and power lines on Sala St. Photo / Andrew Warner.





The former Sport and Recreation Centre at Kaingaroa Village. Photo / Andrew Warner

Andrew Warner is an award-winning photographer who has worked for NZME for more than 20 years.