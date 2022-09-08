The White Lady owner Max Washer promised that all rubbish caused by any celebrations as well as footpath congestion would be managed. Photo / YouTube

The White Lady owner Max Washer promised that all rubbish caused by any celebrations as well as footpath congestion would be managed. Photo / YouTube

By RNZ

Auckland's food truck The White Lady, a popular late night takeaway for generations, has been granted a 12-month reprieve to continue operating.

The business, which has been going for more than 70 years, came under scrutiny in April 2022 when Auckland Council reduced its annual licence to six weeks after complaints from a nearby business. The council granted a three-month licence until September while it investigated.

The licence was due to expire on September 30.

In a statement released today, The White Lady said it had been granted a 12-month trading licence by council.

Owner Max Washer said they were aware of escalating violence in the city but reassured people the area around the food truck was probably "the safest in the city at night".

"No matter how your night's been you can always count on us being here. I have no intention of ever stopping providing that to our customers and every intention to have a party."

He promised that all rubbish caused by any celebrations as well as footpath congestion would be managed in accordance with ongoing work with Auckland Council.

Washer previously told RNZ a council-imposed relocation due to works on the local bus network had led to a nearby business raising concerns about the footpath being blocked and the presence of intoxicated patrons.

He said they did not serve alcohol.

- RNZ